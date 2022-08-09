Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
August 16, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment; Student report; Staff report; Committee reports
Administration reports:
Clerk/Business manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Policy Second Reading
a. 4330F1 – Private Individual or Organization, School Facility Use Agreement – to be submitted to Facilities Manager.
b. 4330P2 – Language Regarding Facility Use to be Included in all Handbooks
2. Policy First Reading
a. 2151F7 – JHS Activities/Athletics Player’s Code of Conduct
b. 2151F9 – JHS Activities/Athletics Parent’s Code of Conduct
3. Personnel
a. Substitutes – Samuals
b. Resignations – Emily Harper
4. Attendance Agreements – YDI , JHS students to Helena, JHS student to Butte
5. Approval of Bus Routes
6. Construction/Renovation update
7. Approval of 22/23 Budget
Comunication & Comments: Letters to the board — E. Harper
Commendations & recognition
Upcoming agenda items: September — At-risk coordinator prepares plan.
