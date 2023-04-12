Jefferson High School District 1: Trustees Meeting
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 11:37 pm
April 18, 6:30 pm ~ Jefferson High School Library
Visit www.jhs.k12.mt.us for meeting materials
Announcements & public comment; Student report; Staff report — Mr. Brower, Winter sports coaches; Committee reports
Administration reports: Clerk/Business manager; Facility Manager; Principal/A.D.; Superintendent
Unfinished business
New business:
1. Construction/Renovation update
2. Friendship Center presentation
3. Personnel
a. Contract Renewals – Certified, Classified, Fall Sports, Winter Sports, Administrative
b. Resignations –
c. New Hires – Foods Server – C. Glidewell
d. Substitute –
4. Policy 2410P High School Graduation Requirements
5. Attendance Agreements – YDI, JHS students to Helena, Helena to JHS.
6. Heard Scholarship
Communication & Comments: Letters to the board
Commendations & recognition
Next meeting: May 16, 6:30 pm
