Jefferson County Tax Increment
Industrial District Advisory Board
Wednesday, September 22, 2:00 PM
Clerk & Recorder’s meeting room
Agenda: Welcome & introductions; Minutes
Financial report: NTIFID Finance and RMD Report; STIFID Finance RMD Report; Budget Update NTIFID; Budget Update STIFID
Update on Activities in North End TIFID: Current/Prospective Tenants: Highway 518 Turning Lane - Bonding
Update on Activities in South End TIFID: Prospective Tenants/Projects; Mine Update; Mine Infrastructure Update – Bonding, Reimbursement Agreement; Paving and Asphalt; Future Water Treatment Plan; Maintenance Equipment Support; Meat Processing Plant Update; Security Camera Update
Other Items of Discussion: Central County Targeted Economic Development District (TEDD) Update; Board Member Input
Set next meeting date: December 2021
