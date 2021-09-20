Jefferson County Tax Increment 

Industrial District Advisory Board

Wednesday, September 22, 2:00 PM

Clerk & Recorder’s meeting room

 

Agenda: Welcome & introductions; Minutes    

Financial report: NTIFID Finance and RMD Report; STIFID Finance RMD Report; Budget Update NTIFID; Budget Update STIFID

Update on Activities in North End TIFID: Current/Prospective Tenants: Highway 518 Turning Lane - Bonding

Update on Activities in South End TIFID: Prospective Tenants/Projects; Mine Update; Mine Infrastructure Update – Bonding, Reimbursement Agreement; Paving and Asphalt; Future Water Treatment Plan; Maintenance Equipment Support; Meat Processing Plant Update; Security Camera Update

Other Items of Discussion: Central County Targeted Economic Development District (TEDD) Update; Board Member Input

Set next meeting date: December 2021

