JEFFERSON COUNTY SOLID WASTE BOARD
November 9, 10:30 am
Clerk & Recorder’s Conference Room
To join remotely, phone: 1-646-558-8656. Computer: zoom.com/join. Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Minutes
Manager’s Report: Incidents; Updates: Permits, Staff, Recycling, Yard Waste WM extra container
Correspondence, Public Comment
Items for Board’s action, review or consent:
Review firewood cutting at sites.
Review how we renew tags in the future.
Review brush North County.
Applications for adjustment and/or cancellation
