JEFFERSON COUNTY SOLID WASTE BOARD 

March 8, 10:30 am

Clerk & Recorder’s Conference Room

To join remotely, phone: 1-646-558-8656. Computer: zoom.com/join. Meeting ID 671-828-8589 

Minutes

Manager’s Report: Incidents; Updates: Permits, Staff, Recycling 

Correspondence, Public Comment

Items for Board’s action, review or consent:

Review 2nd Permit cost and limit

Applications for adjustment and/or cancellation

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.