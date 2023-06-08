JEFFERSON COUNTY SOLID WASTE BOARD
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 4:29 pm
JEFFERSON COUNTY SOLID WASTE BOARD
June 13, 10:30 am
Clerk & Recorder’s Conference Room
To join remotely, phone: 1-646-558-8656. Computer: zoom.com/join. Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Minutes
Manager’s Report: Permits; Staff; Recycling update
Correspondence, Public Comment
Items for Board’s action, review or consent:
Request approval of two new bins built by shop
Applications for adjustment and/or cancellation
Joe Drisckell Tax ID#4632 Cabin
