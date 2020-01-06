January 14, 2020, 10:30 am

Clerk & Recorder’s Conference Room

Minutes

Manager’s Report: Incidents; Updates (Montana City Site Project; Staff status; Recycling; Yard Waste; Permit Updates

Correspondence

Public Comment

Items for Board’s action, review or consent:

Board Leadership - Rotate Chairmanship Discussion/Decision

Gallatin County Logan Landfill Proposal Discussion/Decision 

Madison County Reciprocity Discussion

Applications for adjustment and/or cancellation.

