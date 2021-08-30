Jefferson County Planning Board Meeting Agenda
Wednesday, September 8, 7:00 PM
Clerk & Recorder’s Building. To join the meeting remotely: Phone: 1-646-558-8656 or zoom.com/join.
Enter meeting ID 671 828 8589
Agenda:
Call to order; Establish a quorum; Public comment
Correspondence/Communication: County Commissioners; Planning Department
Review minutes: July 15, 2021
New Business:
a. ARPA Funds
b. Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP)
Old Business: Project updates
Set Next Meeting Date (tentatively October 13)
