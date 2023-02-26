Jefferson County Planning Board Meeting Agenda
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to a mixture of light rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 12F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 9:10 am
Jefferson County Planning Board Meeting Agenda
Wednesday, March 8, 7:00 PM
Clerk & Recorder’s conference room, Boulder
Or via Zoom: Phone: 1-646-558-8656 or zoom.com/join.
Enter meeting ID 671 828 8589
Agenda:
Call to order; Establish a quorum
Public comment on matters not on the agenda
Correspondence & Communication:
County Commissioners
Planning Department
Review minutes: January 11, 2023
New Business:
a. Review and Make a Recommendation on Corbin Creek Minor Subdivision (first minor subdivision – Jefferson City)
b. For the Love of Hot Springs Project Introduction (Whitehall Area)
Old Business: Review and update bylaws; Legislative update; Project updates
Other Business
Next Meeting (tentatively Apr. 12); adjournment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.