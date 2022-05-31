Jefferson County Planning Board Meeting Agenda
Wednesday, June 8, 7:00 PM
Clerk & Recorder’s conference room, Boulder
Or via Zoom: Phone: 1-646-558-8656 or zoom.com/join.
Enter meeting ID 671 828 8589
Agenda:
Call to order; Establish a quorum; Public comment
Correspondence & Communication: County Commissioners; Planning Department
Review minutes: April 21 & May 11, 2022
New Business:
a. Public Hearing on the Amended Plat of Lot 12 of Destiny Hills II Major Subdivision
b. Discuss and Decide on a Recommendation on the Amended Plat of Lot 12 of Destiny Hills II Major Subdivision
Old Business; Other Business
Next Meeting: Tentatively June 8
A quorum of County Commissioners will be present at this meeting to have a working session with the Planning Board and hear their concerns related to planning topics.
