Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 7:00 PM

Conference Room, Clerk and Recorder’s Building

Agenda: 

Call to order; Establish a quorum; Public comment on matters not on the agenda 

Correspondence/Communication: County Commissioners; Planning Department

Review minutes: November 13, 2019

New Business: Growth Policy Topics

Discussion on Parkland and Open Space

Discussion on Targeted Economic Development Districts (TEDDs) in Jefferson County

Old Business: Capital Improvements Plan (CIP)/Fire Protection Assessment; Building for Lease or Rent Regulations; Road Standards; Growth Policy update

Set Next Meeting Date (tentatively March 11)

Adjournment

