Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 7:00 PM
Conference Room, Clerk and Recorder’s Building
Agenda:
Call to order; Establish a quorum; Public comment on matters not on the agenda
Correspondence/Communication: County Commissioners; Planning Department
Review minutes: November 13, 2019
New Business: Growth Policy Topics
Discussion on Parkland and Open Space
Discussion on Targeted Economic Development Districts (TEDDs) in Jefferson County
Old Business: Capital Improvements Plan (CIP)/Fire Protection Assessment; Building for Lease or Rent Regulations; Road Standards; Growth Policy update
Set Next Meeting Date (tentatively March 11)
Adjournment
