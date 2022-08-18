Jefferson County Planning Board Meeting Agenda
Wednesday, August 24, 7:00 PM
Clerk & Recorder’s conference room, Boulder
Or via Zoom: Phone: 1-646-558-8656 or zoom.com/join.
Enter meeting ID 671 828 8589
Agenda:
Call to order; Establish a quorum; Public comment
Correspondence & Communication: County Commissioners; Planning Department
Review minutes: July 13, 2022
New Business:
a. Public Hearing on the Hidden Valley RV Park & Campground Subdivision
b. Discuss and Decide on a Recommendation on the Hidden Valley RV Park & Campground Subdivision
Old Business: Project updates
Other Business
Next Meeting: Tentatively September 14
