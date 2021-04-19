Jefferson County Planning Board Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, April 28, 7:00 PM

To join the meeting remotely: Phone: 1-646-558-8656 or zoom.com/join. Enter meeting ID 671 828 8589

Agenda: 

Call to order; Establish a quorum; Public comment 

Correspondence/Communication: County Commissioners; Planning Department

Review minutes: March 10, 2021

New Business: 

a. Public Hearing on Ashbrook Subdivision (major subdivision, Jefferson City)

b. Discuss and Decide on a Recommendation on Ashbrook Subdivision

c. Legislative Update

Old Business: Project updates

Set Next Meeting Date; Adjournment

