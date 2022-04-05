Jefferson County Planning Board Meeting Agenda
Thursday, April 14,
7:00 PM
Montana City Fire Hall,
1192 Highway 282.
Or via Zoom: Phone: 1-646-558-8656 or zoom.com/join.
Meeting ID 671 828 8589
Agenda:
Call to order; Establish a quorum; Public comment
Review minutes: March 9, 2022
New Business:
a. Public Hearing Regarding Timothy Bompart’s Proposed Zoning Amendment Request for 280 Acres Located in Upper Holmes Gulch (Request to Change from Basic Resources Zoning to R-3 Zoning)
b. Discuss and Decide on a Recommendation to the County Commissioners Regarding the Bompart Zoning Amendment Request
Next Meeting: April 21 — public hearing for Mountain View Meadows Zoning Amendment Request
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.