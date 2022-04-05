Jefferson County Planning Board Meeting Agenda

Thursday, April 14, 

7:00 PM

Montana City Fire Hall, 

1192 Highway 282.

Or via Zoom: Phone: 1-646-558-8656 or zoom.com/join.

Meeting ID 671 828 8589

Agenda: 

Call to order; Establish a quorum; Public comment 

Review minutes: March 9, 2022

New Business: 

a. Public Hearing Regarding Timothy Bompart’s Proposed Zoning Amendment Request for 280 Acres Located in Upper Holmes Gulch (Request to Change from Basic Resources Zoning to R-3 Zoning)

b. Discuss and Decide on a Recommendation to the County Commissioners Regarding the Bompart Zoning Amendment Request

Next Meeting: April 21 — public hearing for Mountain View Meadows Zoning Amendment Request

