Monday, June 22, 6:30 to 8:30 PM
To join remotely, phone: 646-558-8656; online @zoom.com/join
Enter meeting ID 671-828-8589; Password 511980
Agenda: Call to Order; Establish a Quorum; Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda; Correspondence/Communication; Review minutes
Guest Speaker
Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South
New Business: Event schedule update
Old Business: Map Sub-Committee; Muskrat Bridge; Helena Regional Trails Steering Committee; 2020-21 budget
Other Business
Set next meeting date: tentatively July 27
