Jefferson County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission
Monday, November 23, 6:30 to 8:30 PM
To join remotely, phone: 646-558-8656; online @zoom.com/join
Enter meeting ID 872 9359 1134; Password 479164
Agenda: Call to Order; Establish a Quorum; Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda; Correspondence/Communication; Review minutes
Guest Speaker
Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South
Old Business: Muskrat Bridge; Event schedule; Helena Regional Trails Steering Committee; Letter re: support of updating Travel Management Plan; Road abandonment - Boulder; Trail pamphlet/Magazine; Outside Bozeman article (Vaia Errett)
New Business: Discuss assisting with Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP)
Other Business
Set next meeting date: tentatively January 25, 2021
