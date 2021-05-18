Jefferson County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission

Monday, May 24, 6:30 to 8:30 PM

To join remotely, phone: 646-558-8656; online @zoom.com/join

Enter meeting ID 671 828 8589

Agenda: Call to Order; Establish a Quorum; Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda; Correspondence/Communication; Review minutes    

Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South; County Commission

Old Business: Event schedule; Trail pamphlet/Magazine; Facebook postings (County and Discoverjeffersontmt.org); McClellan Creek Trail

New Business: 2021-22 Budget; June 28 Social Event

Other Business

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.