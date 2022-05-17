Jefferson County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission

Monday, May 23, 6:30 to 8:30 PM

Clerk & Recorder’s meeting room

zoom.com/join: Meeting ID 671-828-8589

 

Agenda: Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda 

Correspondence/Communication

Review minutes   

Guest speaker 

Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South; County Commission; B-D Working Group; Event schedule; Elkhorn Citizens Council; Public Service Liaison

Old Business: ; Whitehall Trail Guide; Montana City Trails & Trust — McClellan Creek Trail; Pipestone discussion

New Business: Budget (2022-23) 

Other Business

Set next meeting date: tentatively June 27, 2022

