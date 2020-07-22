Monday, July 27, 6:30 to 8:30 PM
To join remotely, phone: 646-558-8656; online @zoom.com/join
Enter meeting ID 671-828-8589; Password 511980
Agenda: Call to Order; Establish a Quorum; Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda; Correspondence/Communication; Review minutes
Guest Speaker
Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South
New Business: Future projects discussion
Old Business: Map Sub-Committee; Muskrat Bridge; Event schedule; Helena Regional Trails Steering Committee
Other Business
Set next meeting date: tentatively August 24
