Jefferson County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission
Monday, January 24, 6:30 to 8:30 PM
Clerk & Recorder’s meeting room
zoom.com/join: Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Agenda: Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda; Correspondence/Communication; Review minutes
Protecting Jefferson County Natural Resources discussion (30 min time limit) Entire board must be in attendance for the discussion either in person or on Zoom
Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South; County Commission
Old Business: Event schedule; Elkhorn Citizens Group; Whitehall Trail Guide; Montana Standard/Helena IR/Whitehall Ledger/Boulder Monitor; Helena Regional Trails Steering Committee; Montana City Trails & Trust — McClellan Creek Trail; Continental Divide Trail; Montana Tunnels; Public Service Campaign
New Business
Other Business
Set next meeting date: tentatively February 28, 2022
