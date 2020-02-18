Jefferson County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission

Monday, February 24, 6:30 to 8:30 PM

Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder’s Office meeting room

     Agenda: Call to Order; Establish a Quorum; Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda; Correspondence/Communication; Review minutes    

     Guest Speaker: Mike Korn, Elkhorn Working Group

     Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South

     New Business: City of Boulder Trails Feasibility Study

     Old Business: Map Sub-Committee; Trails promotion; 2020 events; Open space/growth policy; Trails Day, June 6, 2020; Montana Trails Recreation & Park Assoc. Conference 2020

     Other Business

     Set next meeting date: tentatively March 23

Two or more County Commissioners may be present. 

