Jefferson County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission
Monday, February 24, 6:30 to 8:30 PM
Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder’s Office meeting room
Agenda: Call to Order; Establish a Quorum; Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda; Correspondence/Communication; Review minutes
Guest Speaker: Mike Korn, Elkhorn Working Group
Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South
New Business: City of Boulder Trails Feasibility Study
Old Business: Map Sub-Committee; Trails promotion; 2020 events; Open space/growth policy; Trails Day, June 6, 2020; Montana Trails Recreation & Park Assoc. Conference 2020
Other Business
Set next meeting date: tentatively March 23
Two or more County Commissioners may be present.
