Jefferson County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission

Monday, August 23, 6:30 to 8:30 PM

Clerk & Recorder’s meeting room

zoom.com/join: Meeting ID 671-828-8589

 

Agenda: Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda; Correspondence/Communication; Review minutes    

Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South; County Commission

Old Business: Event schedule; Facebook postings (County and Discoverjeffersontmt.org); Elkhorn Citizens Group; Trail Maintenance Prickly Pear Land Trust

New Business: Montana Standard update

Other Business

Set next meeting date: tentatively September 27, 2021

