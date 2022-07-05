Jefferson County Museum & Cultural Preservation Board
July 19, 5:30 pm • County Museum
Agenda: Call to Order; Welcome & Introductions; Minutes
Reports: County Commissioners; Other organizations
Board & Committee reports: Chairperson; Collections Committee (Inventory/Collections program, Accessions/de-accessions); Marketing Committee; Budget Committee; Director
Old Business: Museum sign on I-15; Jefferson County Newspapers Online, 1926-1960; 2022/23 budget
New Business: Outdoor plaques for the displayed equipment; Exhibits
