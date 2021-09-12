Jefferson County Museum & Cultural Preservation Board
September 21, 5:30 pm • County Museum=
To join this meeting via Zoom, contact 406-594-3190 or jcmuseum.mt@gmail.com 48 hours before meeting time for log-in.
Agenda: Call to Order; Welcome & Introductions; Minutes
Reports: County Commissioners; Other organizations
Board & Committee reports: Chairperson; Marketing Committee; Collections Committee (Inventory/Collections program, Accessions/de-accessions); Budget Committee; Director
Unfinished Business: Museum signage on Interstate; Museum membership; Selling Made in Jefferson County Products; Professional display
New Business: Promotional museum brochure
