Jefferson County Museum & Cultural Preservation Board

September 21, 5:30 pm • County Museum=

To join this meeting via Zoom, contact 406-594-3190 or jcmuseum.mt@gmail.com 48 hours before meeting time for log-in.

Agenda: Call to Order; Welcome & Introductions; Minutes

Reports: County Commissioners; Other organizations

Board & Committee reports: Chairperson; Marketing Committee; Collections Committee (Inventory/Collections program, Accessions/de-accessions); Budget Committee; Director

Unfinished Business: Museum signage on Interstate; Museum membership; Selling Made in Jefferson County Products; Professional display 

New Business: Promotional museum brochure

