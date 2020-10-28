Jefferson County Museum & Cultural Preservation Board
Board Meeting: November 10, 2020, 5:30 p.m.
Please RSVP to join in person to jcmuseum@gmail.com.
To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656.
Or online at zoom.com/join, meeting ID 671-828-8589
Agenda: Call to Order; Welcome & Introductions; Minutes
Reports: County Commission Liaison; Other organizations; Accessions & De-Accessions
Board & Committee reports: Chairperson; Marketing; Budget; Photo inventory; Curator; Registrar
Unfinished Business: Installation of Legal Tender sign; Museum signage; Newspapers Online; Third computer station; Future exhibits.
New Business: Past Perfect web-based
