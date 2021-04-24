Jefferson County Museum & Cultural Preservation Board
Board Meeting: May 11, 5:30 pm
To join this meeting via Zoom, contact 406-594-3190 or
jcmuseum.mt@gmail.com 48 hours before meeting time for log-in.
Agenda: Call to Order; Welcome & Introductions; Minutes
Reports: County Commissioners; Other organizations
Board & Committee reports: Chairperson; Marketing Committee; Collections Committee; Budget Committee; Director
Unfinished Business: Accessions/de-accessions; Inventory/collections program; Marketing projects; Clancy Day
New Business: Homesteader’s Exhibit; Newspapers Online Project; 2021/22 Budget
