Jefferson County Museum & Cultural Preservation Board
Board Meeting: March 10, 2020
5:30 p.m. Jefferson County Museum in Clancy
Agenda: Call to Order; Welcome & Introductions; Minutes
Reports: County Commission Liaison, Bob Mullen; Other organizations
Board & Committee reports:
County Commission Liasison; Other organizations
Unfinished Business:
Collection Policy; Gift and Loan forms and process adjustments; Loan acceptance process guidelines; Installation of Legal Tender sign; Patron Area/Children’s Area
New Business:
Signage for museum; Museum Mission and Objectives; Museum Facility committee; Museum Speakers; Photo inventory; Grant opportunities
