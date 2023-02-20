Jefferson County Museum & Cultural Preservation Board
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 12:06 pm
Jefferson County Museum & Cultural Preservation Board
March 14, 5:00 pm • County Museum
Agenda: Call to Order; Welcome & Introductions; Minutes
Reports: County Commissioners; Other organizations
Board & Committee reports: Chairperson; Collections Committee (Accessions/de-accessions); Marketing Committee; Budget Committee; Director
Old Business: County IT plan; Clancy Days; Exhibits; Speakers
New Business: Job descriptions — Discussion & possible action
