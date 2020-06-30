Jefferson County Museum & Cultural Preservation Board
Board Meeting: July 14, 3:30 pm
Participants may join the meeting by zoom.com/join;
Enter meeting ID 671-828-8589
Agenda: Call to Order; Welcome & Introductions; Minutes
Reports: County Commission Liaison; Other organizations
Board & Committee reports: Chairperson; Marketing Committee; Collection Committee; Facility Committee; Budget; Curator; Registrar
Unfinished Business: Installation of Legal Tender sign; Museum signage; Newspaper digitization; Postcard scan project; Electrical outlets
New Business: Inventory-related museum documents; Photo Inventory Supplies; Museum Director position; Poster contest; Ink jet printer; Epson Perfects scanner; Newspapers Online; Tele-conference board meetings; Election
