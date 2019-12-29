Jefferson County Museum
& Cultural Preservation Board
Board Meeting: January 14, 2020
5:30 p.m. Jefferson County Museum in Clancy
Agenda: Call to Order; Welcome & Introductions; Minutes
Reports: County Commission Liaison, Bob Mullen; Other organizations
Board & Committee reports:
Chairperson’s Report, Paul Backlund
Marketing Committee Report, Jamie Guenther
Collections Committee Report, Jamie Guenther
Director’s Report, Bruce Bell
Registrar’s Report, Haley Pesta
Unfinished Business:
Identify potential new board members; Collection Policy; Gift and Loan forms and process adjustments; Loan acceptance process guidelines; Installation of Legal Tender sign; Patron Area/Children’s Area; Past Perfect online - discussion & action
New Business:
Purchase of new map cabinet; staffing.
