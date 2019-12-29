Jefferson County Museum 

& Cultural Preservation Board

Board Meeting: January 14, 2020 

5:30 p.m. Jefferson County Museum in Clancy

 

Agenda: Call to Order; Welcome & Introductions; Minutes

Reports: County Commission Liaison, Bob Mullen; Other organizations

Board & Committee reports:

   Chairperson’s Report, Paul Backlund 

   Marketing Committee Report, Jamie Guenther 

   Collections Committee Report, Jamie Guenther

   Director’s Report, Bruce Bell

   Registrar’s Report, Haley Pesta

Unfinished Business: 

Identify potential new board members; Collection Policy; Gift and Loan forms and process adjustments; Loan acceptance process guidelines; Installation of Legal Tender sign; Patron Area/Children’s Area; Past Perfect online - discussion & action 

New Business: 

Purchase of new map cabinet; staffing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.