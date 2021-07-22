Jefferson County Local Emergency Planning Committee Agenda
Thursday, July 22, 9 am • Volunteer Hall, Fairgrounds
Join online Zoom.us/join or by phone at +1 669-900-9128;
Meeting ID: 767-430-7310
Agenda: Minutes; Communications
Agency Reports/Roundtable
Opportunity for Public Comment
Emergency Broadcast System Sub-committee to meet immediately following the LEPC meeting
Next meeting: Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 9 am in Whitehall
Two or more county commissioners or town or city council
members may attend this meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.