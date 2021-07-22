Jefferson County Local Emergency Planning Committee Agenda

Thursday, July 22, 9 am • Volunteer Hall, Fairgrounds

Join online Zoom.us/join or by phone at +1 669-900-9128; 

Meeting ID: 767-430-7310

Agenda: Minutes; Communications 

Agency Reports/Roundtable

Opportunity for Public Comment

Emergency Broadcast System Sub-committee to meet immediately following the LEPC meeting

Next meeting: Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 9 am in Whitehall

Two or more county commissioners or town or city council 

members may attend this meeting.

