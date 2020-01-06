Thursday, January 16, 10 a.m.
Boulder Clerk & Recorder’s conference room
Agenda: Special Presentations: Minutes; Communications
Agency Reports/Roundtable
Opportunity for Public Comment
Emergency Broadcast System Sub-committee to meet immediately following the LEPC meeting
Next meeting: Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Montana City, at the Montana City VFD Station 1.
Two or more county commissioners or city council members
may attend this meeting.
