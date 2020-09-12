Jefferson County Library Board 

Thursday, September 17, 2020

This meeting will be held via Zoom. Please contact Boulder or Whitehall library for log-in information. County commissioners may attend.

CALL TO ORDER. Agenda review; Public comment; Minutes approval; Correspondence.

OLD BUSINESS: Housekeeping; Upcoming events/seminars/library programs

State Library Standards Discussion

• Open Meeting Laws

• Board Member Training

• Board Member Certification

FINANCIAL & BUDGET

NEW BUSINESS: Discuss potential purchase of Zoom membership

NEXT MEETING: October 15 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.