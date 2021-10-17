Jefferson County Library Board
Thursday, October 21, 2021 • 6:30 pm
In person at the Whitehall Library and via Zoom. Contact the Boulder or Whitehall libraries for log-in in-formation. County commissioners may attend.
CALL TO ORDER. Agenda review; Public comment; Minutes approval; Correspondence.
OLD BUSINESS: Housekeeping; Upcoming events/seminars/library programs; Board Training Recap; Job description review
FINANCIAL & BUDGET
NEW BUSINESS: Mill Levy Planning
FINANCIAL/BILLS
