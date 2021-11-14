Jefferson County Library Board
Thursday, November 18, 2021 • 6:30 pm
In person at the Whitehall Library and via Zoom. Contact the Boulder or Whitehall libraries for log-in in-formation. County commissioners may attend.
CALL TO ORDER. Minutes approval; Correspondence.
OLD BUSINESS: Mill Levy Planning and Vote on Number of Mills
FINANCIAL/BILLS
Next regular business meeting: December 16
