Jefferson County Library Board 

Thursday, March 17, 2022 • 6:30 pm

In person at the Boulder Library and via Zoom. Contact Boulder or Whitehall libraries for log-in information. County commissioners may attend.

Call to order. 

Public Comment; Minutes approval; Correspondence.

Old Business: Housekeeping; Upcoming Events/Seminars/Library Programs; Board Training Recap; Job Description Review

Finance and Budget

New Business

Financial/Bills

Next regular business meeting: April 21, 2022

