Thursday, June 18, 2020

Whitehall Library ~ 6:30 p.m.

County commissioners may attend.

CALL TO ORDER. Agenda review; Public comment; Minutes approval; Correspondence.

OLD BUSINESS: Housekeeping; Upcoming events/seminars/library programs

FINANCIAL & BUDGET: Mill levy & budget update

NEW BUSINESS: Board chair and vice chair election; proposed essential and excellent standards for libraries

NEXT MEETING: July 16 @Boulder Library

