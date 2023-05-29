Jefferson County Library Board
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Jefferson County Library Board
Thursday, June 1, 2023 • 1:00 pm
Boulder Community Library
County commissioners may attend.
Call to order.
New business: Finalize FY 24 budget; Voteon increasing Whitehall petty cash.
Financial & Budget: Budget Planning for FY 24
Next regular business meeting: July 20, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.