Jefferson County Library Board 

Thursday, January 20, 2022 • 6:30 pm

In person at the Boulder Library. County commissioners may attend.

Call to order. 

Public Comment: Mill Levy Resolution

Minutes approval; Correspondence.

Old Business: Housekeeping; Upcoming Events/Seminars/Library Programs; Board Training Recap; Job Description Review

Finance and Budget

New Business

Financial/Bills

Next regular business meeting: February 10, 2022

