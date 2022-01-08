Jefferson County Library Board
Thursday, January 20, 2022 • 6:30 pm
In person at the Boulder Library. County commissioners may attend.
Call to order.
Public Comment: Mill Levy Resolution
Minutes approval; Correspondence.
Old Business: Housekeeping; Upcoming Events/Seminars/Library Programs; Board Training Recap; Job Description Review
Finance and Budget
New Business
Financial/Bills
Next regular business meeting: February 10, 2022
