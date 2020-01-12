Thursday, January 16. 2020
Boulder Library ~ 6:30 p.m.
County commissioners may attend.
CALL TO ORDER. Agenda review; Public comment; Minutes approval; Correspondence.
REPORTS: Boulder Library, Boulder Friends of the Library, Whitehall Library, Whitehall Friends of the Library
OLD BUSINESS: Housekeeping
NEW BUSINESS: Discuss and vote on mill levy resolution
FINANCIAL/BILLS: Discuss budget changes
