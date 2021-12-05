Jefferson County Library Board
Thursday, December 16, 2021 • 6:30 pm
In person at the Whitehall Library. County commissioners may attend.
Call to order. Minutes approval; Correspondence.
Old Business: Mill Levy Planning
Finance and Budget
New Business: Mill Levy Planning
Financial/Bills
Next regular business meeting: January 20, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.