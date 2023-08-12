Jefferson County Library Board
Jefferson County Library Board
Thursday, August 17, 2023 • 6:30 pm
Whitehall Library
Call to order/agenda review; public comment; minutes.
Old business: Housekeeping; Upcoming events/seminars/library programs; Board training — learn to use ASPN
Financial & Budget: Depreciation Fund — Vote on how much to transfer to the depreciation fund
New business: Staff gift policy.
Financial/Bills
Next regular business meeting: September 21, 2023
