Thursday, August 20, 2020
Whitehall Library ~ 6:30 p.m.
County commissioners may attend.
CALL TO ORDER. Agenda review; Public comment; Minutes approval; Correspondence.
OLD BUSINESS: Housekeeping; Upcoming events/seminars/library programs
FINANCIAL & BUDGET
NEW BUSINESS: Proposed essential and excellent standards for libraries
NEXT MEETING: September 17 @Boulder Library
