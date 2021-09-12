Jefferson County Health Board
September 21, 2021 • 6:30 p.m.
Volunteer Hall, County Fairgrounds
Join online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/664580229
United States: +1 (646) 749-3122 Access Code: 664580229
Call to Order; Additions or Changes to the Agenda; Approval of Previous Minutes; Subcommittee reports (if any)
Old Business: Budget and claims; Correspondence; Discuss and decide on septic regulations
New Business: COVID-19 update; Staff reports; Mental Health
Public Comment; Next Meeting; Adjournment
