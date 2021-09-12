Jefferson County Health Board

September 21, 2021   6:30 p.m. 

Volunteer Hall, County Fairgrounds

Join online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/664580229  

United States: +1 (646) 749-3122  Access Code: 664580229 

 

Call to Order; Additions or Changes to the  Agenda; Approval of Previous Minutes; Subcommittee reports (if any)

Old Business: Budget and claims; Correspondence; Discuss and decide on septic regulations

New Business: COVID-19 update; Staff reports; Mental Health

Public Comment; Next Meeting; Adjournment

