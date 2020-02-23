March 3, 2020
6:30 pm
County Clerk &
Recorder’s Office
Conference Room
Call to Order; Additions or Changes to the Agenda; Approval of Previous Minutes; Subcommittee reports (if any)
Old Business: Budget and claims; Correspondence; Communicable Disease Response Protocol Signatures
New Business: Questions for staff members; Wastewater Regulations Update; Humanure Compost; Clinic Equipment Purchase; Laboratory Sample Transport Plan; Food Borne Illness Investigation Plan; By-law Review; Election of Officers
Public Comment; Next Meeting; Adjournment
The public is advised that the Jefferson County Commissioners may attend this Health Board Meeting.
