Jefferson County Health Board

June 22, 2021   5:30 p.m. 

Volunteer Hall, County Fairgrounds

Join online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/891776797  United States: +1 (408) 6503123  Access Code: 891776797 

 

Call to Order; Additions or Changes to the  Agenda; Approval of Previous Minutes; Subcommittee reports (if any)

Old Business: Budget and claims; Correspondence; Preliminary Budget; Legion Station Rental Agreement; Review Event Attendance; HB121; Variance Request – 3 Old Depot Road, Clancy

New Business: COVID-19 update; Elkhorn Mountain Health Services, Inc. Lease Agreement; Variance Request – 32 High Ore Road, Boulder; Introduce New Board Member – Larry Alheim; Mental Health

Public Comment; Next Meeting; Adjournment

 

The public is advised that the Jefferson County Commissioners may attend this Health Board Meeting. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.