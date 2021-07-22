Jefferson County Health Board
July 27, 2021 • 6:30 p.m.
Volunteer Hall, County Fairgrounds
Join online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/298082005 United States: +1 (646) 749-3122 Access Code: 298082005
Call to Order; Additions or Changes to the Agenda; Approval of Previous Minutes; Subcommittee reports (if any)
Old Business: Budget and claims; Correspondence; Elkhorn Mountain Health Services, Inc. Lease Agreement; Variance Request – 32 High Ore Road, Boulder; Introduce New Board Member – Larry Alheim
New Business: COVID-19 update; Staff reports; Discuss and decide on septic regulations; Mental Health
Public Comment; Next Meeting; Adjournment
The public is advised that the Jefferson County Commissioners may attend this Health Board Meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.