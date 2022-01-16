Jefferson County Health Board

Jan. 25 •  6:30 pm 

Health Dept waiting room

Join online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/982568869  

United States: +1 (646) 749-3122  Access Code: 982568869 

 

Call to Order; Additions or Changes to the  Agenda; Approval of Previous Minutes; Subcommittee reports (if any)

Old Business: Budget and claims; Correspondence; AmeriCorps dutiesl Public information officer duties

New Business: COVID-19 update; Staff reports; Sign cooperative agreement with DPHHS; Clinic sign; Mental Health

Public Comment; Next Meeting; Adjournment

 

Jefferson County Commissioners may attend this meeting. 

