December 1, 2020   6:30 p.m. 

Volunteer Hall, Jefferson County Fairgrounds

Join online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/814162845 United States: +1 (571) 317-3122 Access Code: 814-162-845

     Call to Order; Additions or Changes to the  Agenda; Approval of Previous Minutes; Subcommittee reports (if any)

      Old Business: Budget and claims; Correspondence; Event attendance cap

New Business: Staff Reports; COVID-19 update; Health Officer contract; Public Health Nurse position

      Public Comment; Next Meeting; Adjournment

The public is advised that the Jefferson County Commissioners may attend this Health Board Meeting. 

