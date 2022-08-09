Jefferson County Health Board
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Jefferson County Health Board
August 16, 2022 • 6:30 p.m.
Volunteer Hall, County Fairgrounds
Join online at https://meet.goto.com/287611085
United States: +1 (57) 317-3122 Access Code: 287-611-085
Call to Order; Additions or Changes to the Agenda; Approval of Previous Minutes; Subcommittee reports (if any)
Old Business: Budget and claims; Correspondence; Whitehall rental agreement; Preliminary budgets.
New Business: COVID-19 update; Staff reports; Mill levy; Mental health
Public Comment; Next Meeting; Adjournment
The public is advised that the Jefferson County Commissioners may attend this Health Board Meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.